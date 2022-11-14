California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 282,051 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 720,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,051 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.32% of Dollar Tree worth $112,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $237,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $165.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.33 and its 200-day moving average is $154.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.05 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

