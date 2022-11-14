California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 29,808 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Stryker worth $133,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 720.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 532.4% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.74.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $224.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The company has a market cap of $84.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

