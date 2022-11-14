Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,565,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 198,124 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $53,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 107.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Cameco by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 127,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,166,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 29.2% during the second quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.18. The stock had a trading volume of 60,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,429,962. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 111.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average is $24.64.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

