Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.47

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 59174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Canaan Trading Up 7.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $542.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Canaan had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 41.75%. The firm had revenue of $246.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canaan Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canaan

Canaan Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Canaan in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Canaan by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Canaan in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canaan in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Canaan in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

