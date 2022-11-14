Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Cut to C$58.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada to C$58.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CDPYF. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$54.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.50 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of CDPYF opened at $32.07 on Thursday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $47.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.33.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.0879 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 3.66%.

(Get Rating)

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.