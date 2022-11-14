Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up 1.9% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth $64,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CP remained flat at $76.76 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,842. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

