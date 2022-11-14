Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Price Target Cut to €44.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from €50.00 ($51.55) to €44.00 ($45.36) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCCMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cancom from €47.00 ($48.45) to €40.00 ($41.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Cancom from €42.00 ($43.30) to €37.00 ($38.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Get Cancom alerts:

Cancom Price Performance

Shares of CCCMF remained flat at $28.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average is $52.20. Cancom has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $28.10.

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.