CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400,200 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the October 15th total of 8,878,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,350.9 days.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Performance
CPAMF remained flat at $1.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $1.86.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CPAMF)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.