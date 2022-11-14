CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Price Target Cut to C$5.25

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.50 to C$5.25 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
CHHHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CareRx from C$6.50 to C$6.20 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of CareRx from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.
CareRx Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of CHHHF stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. CareRx has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $5.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07.
About CareRx
CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty pharmacy services to seniors in Canada. The company operates a network of pharmacy fulfilment centers that provide chronic medication and other specialty clinical pharmacy services. It serves approximately 50,000 residents in approximately 900 seniors and other communities, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CareRx (CHHHF)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for CareRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.