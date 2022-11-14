Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) PT Raised to GBX 1,219 at UBS Group

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from GBX 588 ($6.77) to GBX 1,219 ($14.04) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Carnival Co. & Stock Performance
Shares of CUK stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $9.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,379,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,108. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $22.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.15.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.99% and a negative return on equity of 65.42%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carnival Co. & (CUK)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.