Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) PT Raised to GBX 1,219 at UBS Group

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from GBX 588 ($6.77) to GBX 1,219 ($14.04) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CUK stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $9.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,379,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,108. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $22.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.15.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.99% and a negative return on equity of 65.42%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Carnival Co. &

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $1,800,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,515 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at about $928,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 229.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 28,229 shares during the period. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

