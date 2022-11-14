Cartesi Price Reaches $0.10 (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Cartesi has a total market cap of $65.68 million and $7.29 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cartesi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000612 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cartesi Token Profile

Cartesi’s launch date was April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,818,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io.

Cartesi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain.The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger.”

