Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Thomas Taira Buys 10,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) insider Thomas Taira purchased 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,225.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
CVNA stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.74. 22,042,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,139,312. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $304.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average is $29.06.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 270.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 150.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 29.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 182.2% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 157.2% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
