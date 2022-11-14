Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Thomas Taira Buys 10,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) insider Thomas Taira purchased 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,225.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Carvana Stock Performance

CVNA stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.74. 22,042,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,139,312. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $304.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average is $29.06.

Get Carvana alerts:

Institutional Trading of Carvana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 270.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 150.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 29.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 182.2% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 157.2% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carvana Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $43.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wedbush lowered shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.