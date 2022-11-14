CEEK VR Price Tops $0.0992 on Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 14th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0992 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $79.90 million and $15.44 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,582.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00010121 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008189 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00049064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00043474 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005964 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00022122 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00244503 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09371575 USD and is down -7.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $16,629,994.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.