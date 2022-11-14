Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Hits $0.98 on Major Exchanges

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00005960 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $46.94 million and approximately $713,080.47 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,741,242 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

