Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,275 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 119.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GSK by 88.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $31.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average is $37.75. The company has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.3695 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is 17.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. AlphaValue lowered shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,608.33.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

