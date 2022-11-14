Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $133.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.25. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $218.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.02.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.11%.

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

