Cerity Partners LLC Buys 764 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.80.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

AMETEK Stock Performance

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $138.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.09. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.00%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

