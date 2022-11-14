Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 115.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,716 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 121.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock opened at $75.12 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $81.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.18.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.