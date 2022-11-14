Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.16 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in AON by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in AON by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in AON by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AON by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in AON by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AON shares. Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AON Price Performance

In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $293.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.43. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The firm has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

