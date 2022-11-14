Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 638.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on IQV shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.69.

IQVIA stock opened at $226.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.56 and its 200 day moving average is $210.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

