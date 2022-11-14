Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Short Interest Update

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the October 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 924,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CERT shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

NASDAQ CERT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,275. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46. Certara has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -488.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other Certara news, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 182,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $3,171,415.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,821,396.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 182,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $3,171,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 910,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,821,396.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael Andrew Schemick acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.64 per share, with a total value of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 517,870 shares in the company, valued at $8,617,356.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,196,893 shares of company stock worth $107,705,300. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Certara by 9,193.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Certara by 9,338.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Certara by 135.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

