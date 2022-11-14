CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.89% from the company’s previous close.

CEU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.70 to C$3.85 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.43.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting C$3.01. 476,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,241. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$771.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$1.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.27.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$433.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$384.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.