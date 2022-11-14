CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.89% from the company’s previous close.
CEU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.70 to C$3.85 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.43.
CES Energy Solutions Price Performance
Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting C$3.01. 476,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,241. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$771.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$1.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.27.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
