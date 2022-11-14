CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) PT Set at €95.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €95.00 ($95.00) price objective by research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.86% from the stock’s previous close.

CWC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($103.00) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:CWC traded up €2.30 ($2.30) on Monday, hitting €88.90 ($88.90). 5,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €75.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €81.01. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €69.90 ($69.90) and a one year high of €132.40 ($132.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.14.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

Featured Stories

