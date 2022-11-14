Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Director Buys C$86,400.00 in Stock

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) Director Sharon Sallows bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$205,191.36.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

TSE CSH.UN traded down C$0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$8.30. 437,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,588. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.59. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of C$7.58 and a 52-week high of C$13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 314.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 418.00.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,060.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

CSH.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.25 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.67.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

