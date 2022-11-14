Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Holdings Cut by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA reduced its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 11,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.92. 9,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,308. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.41.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.