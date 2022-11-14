Chia Price Hits $31.26 (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. During the last week, Chia has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Chia coin can now be bought for about $31.26 or 0.00183251 BTC on popular exchanges. Chia has a total market cap of $176.53 million and $7.95 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chia Profile

Chia’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 26,646,116 coins and its circulating supply is 5,646,298 coins. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

