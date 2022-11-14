Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Short Interest Update

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 349,300 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the October 15th total of 305,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 226,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Chunghwa Telecom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHT traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $34.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,811. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.40. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Chunghwa Telecom

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chunghwa Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

(Get Rating)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.