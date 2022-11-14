CIBC Raises Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Price Target to C$3.25

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$3.15 to C$3.25 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cormark lifted their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Diversified Royalty Price Performance

DIV stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting C$3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 99,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,033. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.79. Diversified Royalty has a 1-year low of C$2.51 and a 1-year high of C$3.39. The stock has a market cap of C$382.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Diversified Royalty ( TSE:DIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.08 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lance Tracey sold 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.90, for a total transaction of C$211,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$194,300.

About Diversified Royalty

(Get Rating)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.