Cibc World Market Inc. Acquires 71,694 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,311,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,694 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $38,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Price Performance

CSX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.97. The stock had a trading volume of 100,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,275,371. The company has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. UBS Group cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CSX to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.31.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

