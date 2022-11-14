Cibc World Market Inc. Buys 178,650 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,429,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 178,650 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises 1.6% of Cibc World Market Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $449,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 17,211,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,420,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,700 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,968,178 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,595,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $949,535,000 after purchasing an additional 388,308 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $943,403,000 after purchasing an additional 174,567 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

NYSE:CP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.71. 48,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,842. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.23. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CP. Citigroup lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

