Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 81,619 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 599,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 81,619 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $51,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.95.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.38. The stock had a trading volume of 132,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,511,076. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

