CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) Trading Down 7%

Shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBAIF – Get Rating) were down 7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

CIBT Education Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 million, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

