Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cigna were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,688,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cigna by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after buying an additional 639,645 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cigna by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,922,000 after buying an additional 385,525 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,184,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Cigna by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 367,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,957,000 after buying an additional 208,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Cigna from $330.00 to $370.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.17.

Cigna Stock Performance

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna stock opened at $303.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.22. The company has a market capitalization of $92.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $331.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

