Cindicator Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (CND)

Cindicator (CND) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Cindicator has a total market cap of $828,816.58 and $0.03 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cindicator

Cindicator’s genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cindicator Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/”

