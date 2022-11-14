Citigroup Trims Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Target Price to $17.00

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALEC. Morgan Stanley downgraded Alector from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet raised Alector from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.71.
Alector Trading Up 5.6 %
NASDAQ ALEC opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $718.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.98. Alector has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $24.00.
Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.
