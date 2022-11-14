Civic Price Down 34.3% Over Last Week (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a total market cap of $87.54 million and approximately $7.72 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can now be bought for about $0.0875 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Civic Profile

Civic’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com.

Civic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

