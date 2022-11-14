Clarius Group LLC Acquires 811 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 358,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,191,000 after acquiring an additional 55,413 shares during the period. Essex LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,861 shares of company stock worth $20,275,587. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

BMY stock traded up $1.27 on Monday, reaching $77.23. 560,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,455,120. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $164.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.97.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

