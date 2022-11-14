Clarius Group LLC Buys 5,285 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.57. 458,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,506,830. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.37 and a 200-day moving average of $61.43. The stock has a market cap of $266.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

