Clarius Group LLC Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,846 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,067 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $88,546,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,498,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,915,000 after buying an additional 1,042,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,507,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,952,000 after buying an additional 1,041,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,307,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $164.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

