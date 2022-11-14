Clarius Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 180.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,290 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 83,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 547,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,904,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,743,000 after purchasing an additional 202,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ally Invest Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 3,512,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,320,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,346,369. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.08. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $52.83.

