Clarius Group LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 133.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,461 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 58,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.20. 103,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,406. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $44.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.88.

