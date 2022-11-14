Clarius Group LLC Has $11.30 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial makes up about 1.1% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $11,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 14.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 27.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.27. 39,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,884. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $143.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.76.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is -766.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

