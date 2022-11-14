Clarius Group LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ PRFZ traded down $1.29 on Monday, hitting $167.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,723. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $144.81 and a 1-year high of $200.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.48 and its 200 day moving average is $161.03.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

