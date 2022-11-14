Clarius Group LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 125,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 821,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 127,833 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,036,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,260 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $772,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.24. 12,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,544. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.86. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $51.08.

