Clarius Group LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,325 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Visa by 18.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 264,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $58,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,771 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $2,717,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Visa by 7.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,292,755 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $289,977,000 after purchasing an additional 94,325 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 96,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 14.0% during the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock traded up $3.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.52. 214,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,617,144. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $394.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

