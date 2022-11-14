Clarius Group LLC Purchases 1,392 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,025.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,030 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,677,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,771,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,589,000 after acquiring an additional 128,106 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 189,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,467,000 after acquiring an additional 127,293 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.79. 3,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,006. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.66 and its 200 day moving average is $138.92. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $199.48.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.