Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Has $13.16 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 419.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $339.90. The company had a trading volume of 43,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,413. The company has a market capitalization of $326.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.26.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

