Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Has $172.51 Million Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,956,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,735 shares during the period. Brown & Brown comprises about 3.2% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $172,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 21.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 141,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 32.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BRO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.64. 18,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,692. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.