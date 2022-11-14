Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Has $80.36 Million Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,489,459 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for 1.5% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV worth $80,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BUD. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 139.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($78.00) to €74.00 ($74.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($54.00) to €52.00 ($52.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €50.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($45.00) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.59.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.7 %

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

BUD traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.99. The company had a trading volume of 15,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,010. The company has a market capitalization of $108.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $67.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

