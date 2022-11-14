Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Purchases 4,687 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises about 0.5% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Capital One Financial worth $27,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $2.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,480. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.18 and a 200-day moving average of $108.79. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $90.27 and a 12 month high of $162.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.43.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 11th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,695,174.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,938 shares of company stock worth $2,856,883. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

